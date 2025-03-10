Can Peterson have the type of impact at KU that Flagg is having at Duke?

Recently, Darryn Peterson was named the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year. Peterson is the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year honor, joining Andrew Wiggins in 2013 and Cliff Alexander in 2014. The award started in 1987.

This season, Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, is playing his senior prep season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.. Currently, he's averaging 30.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. Peterson is shooting 52 percent from the field and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

​During his weekly press conference on Monday, I asked Coach Self if five-star guard Darryn Peterson could have the same type of impact that Cooper Flagg is currently having at Duke?

Here's what Self had to say.