Chandavian Bradley getting a lot of interest from Kansas

Chandavian Bradley was one of the unofficial visitors on campus for the Baylor game. Bradley will be one of the top rush ends in the 2023 class and holds a four-star ranking.

He has certainly felt the heavy attention from the Kansas coaches.

And he has the mail to prove it.

“They're obviously the ones that have shown the most love to me since September 1st,” Bradley told Jayhawk Slant. “The mail, I mean, if I wanted to give it a rough estimate without even looking at how much I have from them, I would say that it's at least a foot and a half tall. It's a lot.”

Bradley will have his pick of schools to choose from and there will be more offers that come in. But the early love he has received from Kansas has his attention.

“It shows me they are trying hard, and they want me,” he said.