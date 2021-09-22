Chandavian Bradley getting a lot of interest from Kansas
Chandavian Bradley was one of the unofficial visitors on campus for the Baylor game. Bradley will be one of the top rush ends in the 2023 class and holds a four-star ranking.
He has certainly felt the heavy attention from the Kansas coaches.
And he has the mail to prove it.
“They're obviously the ones that have shown the most love to me since September 1st,” Bradley told Jayhawk Slant. “The mail, I mean, if I wanted to give it a rough estimate without even looking at how much I have from them, I would say that it's at least a foot and a half tall. It's a lot.”
Bradley will have his pick of schools to choose from and there will be more offers that come in. But the early love he has received from Kansas has his attention.
“It shows me they are trying hard, and they want me,” he said.
The Platte County prospect has been talking to several coaches on the Kansas staff from Lance Leipold to Kwahn Drake to Jake Schoonover. Leipold has been one of the head coaches most involved in his recruiting.
Bradley had a chance to visit with Leipold on his visit.
“I get to talk to Coach Leipold a lot more than most head coaches will talk to the recruits because Leipold is very connected and likes to get out with people,” he said. “And talk to the recruits and everything to make sure he has a connection to them as well.”
He continued: “He texts me a graphic or something almost every day. The entire coaching staff even, they text me every week, telling me good luck for my game.”
The lead recruiter is Schoonover who has recruited the Kansas City area for several years.
“Our relationship is really good,” Bradley said. “I talk to him sometimes it's multiple times a week, sometimes maybe it's once a week. I mean, we connect. We connect very well, and he knows my high school coaches very well. We just get along very easily.”
The Kansas coaches have been putting a lot of effort to get Bradley to a game. He said he had a productive time in Lawrence to watch their Big 12 opener.
“It was good,” he said. “It was really good. They were really trying to get me down there to more see how they run things and where I could improve. Like how I could improve their team and everything when I get there, if I were to go there.”
Bradley said he has visited Penn State for their game against Wisconsin. Next was a trip to Ames when the Cyclones hosted in-state rival Iowa.
His future plans include a visit to Kansas State when they play Oklahoma. He would like to visit Tennessee for the Georgia game and at some point, visit Texas A&M.