Chandavian Bradley grew up a KU fan, talks about visit

"He just wants me to make the right decision for me. And not even just be going somewhere just because they're good. Make sure I take something that's going to be the right decision for the rest of my life.”

“He's a great person to talk to,” Bradley said. “He's a genuine person and gives off a genuine vibe. Honestly, he’s one of the coolest people I've met so far. He's here to help throughout the entire recruiting process. No matter what school it is, he's here to help me no matter what. He wants to help me make the right decision, whether it's KU, or whether it's somewhere else.

Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover handles the recruiting area and has been recruiting Bradley since he arrived. Schoonover was hired in late February and quickly made a connection with Bradley.

“I've always been a KU fan since I was little,” Bradley said. “It doesn't matter whether it was basketball or football, I have always been a KU fan. It pretty much felt like a dream come true, to be honest. Because I mean, I've always wanted to be a part of that.”

Bradley, a defensive end from Platte County, got the opportunity to visit Lawrence and a school he has always been a fan of.

Chandavian Bradley took his unofficial visit to Kansas on Friday. Although the drive was just 45 minutes away it was a special visit for one of the top prospects in the Kansas City area and state of Missouri.

Bradley said he got the full tour of the facilities, campus, and learned a lot about the program. He mentioned he learned about the Civil War and other historical events tied to Kansas.

When Bradley left campus, he had an offer from the Jayhawks.

“They liked the speed that I show,” he said. “They told me that they were impressed by the first three clips that they saw. Even Coach Schoony said when we were talking, he saw some people regarded me as one of the top two or three pass-rushers in the country. He was said, ‘I heard people say that. We regard you as one of those people. In our opinion, you're the best pass rusher to get right now.’”

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold offered Bradley during his visit. He met with Leipold for 30 minutes in his office when he got the news.

“I liked him,” Bradley said. “He is very, very nice. He has a really, friendly vibe and a really, friendly demeanor and everything. I think he’s going to do a really good job up there.”

Bradley started June with unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Kansas. There will be more stops before the dead period begins.

“I've been to Notre Dame and KU,” he said. “I went to Ohio State, but that was for a camp. And I'll be at Oklahoma on Saturday with Cayden Green, and he'll be at KU Sunday. Then I'll be at Mizzou next Wednesday.”

He holds 14 offers to Power Five schools and will not rush into a decision. He wants to find a school that will also fit his major where he wants to help children in life after football.

“I’ve just got to keep my head high and make sure I don’t get too big on myself,” he said. “I need to find some place that's going to feel like home to me. I feel like I'm going to do that. “The schooling part is going to be an important thing because I know the gist of what I want to study and everything. I could major in multiple things. I want to do something that will help little kids for the best. I want to become a therapist or a psychologist or whatever for kids, or a lawyer for foster kids.”