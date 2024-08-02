Chris McCorkle has been on the Jayhawks radar for a long time. The cornerback from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota started talking with the Kansas coaches almost a year ago. The Jayhawks extended an offer in August of 2023 and started the recruiting process led by assistant coach Jim Pangos. The Sarasota area is one of the recruiting territories Panagos has in Florida. “Me and Coach Panagos relationship has been great ever since this process started,” McCorkle said. “He’s tried to stay in contact as much as he can, and he’s passed my school, so those conversations were well. So, it’s been good.” Panagos has been responsible for a lot of his recruiting, and things increased when DK McDonald was hired. The Jayhawks cornerbacks coach recently coached with the Philadelphia Eagles and can sell college and NFL coaching experience.

McCorkle built a good relationship with Jim Panagos and the Jayhawks are on his list

McCorkle took an unofficial visit to Kansas in the summer and had a chance to visit with McDonald. “I went on an unofficial visit to Kansas not too long ago and had a talk with Coach McDonald,” he said. “It was good we talked ball, so it was even better.” Kansas was one of several schools to extend an early scholarship. His high school film caught the attention of the staff, “They told me I have impressive ball skills and I have a feel for the ball,” McCorkle said. “They said if I keep going with it and stick to it, I can take that far and translate it to Saturdays and Sundays.” McCorkle picked up offers from several schools including Florida State, Michigan State, Indiana, Georgia Tech, West Virginia among others. He took official visits to Michigan State and Indiana. He committed to Indiana but backed off that pledge in the middle of June. He is going through the recruiting process and talking with coaches. McCorkle said he has kept his recruiting private as he works through everything. “The other schools involved with my recruitment have been very private for me,” he said. “I haven’t tried to put it out there that much.” The talented corner said he has talked with the KU coaches about an official visit. McCorkle said he is looking over all of the information he has gathered and could decide on a college in the near future.

