CLONE: Visit Tracker: KU to host No. 1 ranked player this weekend

West Virginia preview and predictions, QB commit David McComb joins us, hear from Jeff Grimes and much more.
Despite a rocky 1-2 start, Kansas remains confident heading into Big 12 play with a fresh slate.
Tommy Dunn has stood out on defense that last two games and he is showing how consistent he can play.
For West Virginia week Devin Neal, OJ Burroughs, Bryce Cabeldue, Tommy Dunn and Dylan Wudke met with the media.
KU defensive coordinator Brian Borland looked back at the UNLV and talked about the good and bad after watching film.
