Courtney Jackson had the chance over the weekend to reunite with Terrence Samuel his former coach at Syracuse.

In 2021 Samuel was the receivers coach and Jackson turned in a big year leading Syracuse in receiving.

After entering the transfer portal, the Jayhawks were one of the first schools to extend a scholarship offer. It was good catching up with Samuel for the first time since he left for Kansas.

“We talked about everything really,” Jackson said. “Family and football mostly.”

Jackson said Trevor Wilson was his host and the two got along well. On Sunday before Jackson concluded his visit, he met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

“He is a really good guy,” Jackson said. “He is big into culture and wants to continue building the program and putting people in position to win games.”

One of the areas that stood out to Jackson was support the football players get.

“The facilities and resources definitely stood out,” he said. “I think there is a lot of support with the football program and a lot of genuine people.”

This was the first official visit for Jackson. He wants to be thorough going through his recruiting and plans to take more visits. He would like to decide before January.

“I do plan on taking more visits just to help me compare situations,” he said. “I would like to know where I want to go before January, but I do not want to rush myself into a decision.”