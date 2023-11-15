Dajuan Harris’ career high of 23 points came after he did not shoot in the opening game of the season when Kansas took on North Carolina Central and scored just two points in the win over Manhattan.

“They be like shoot. I will when I need too,” Harris said on his Instagram story shortly after the game against North Carolina Central.

Against Kentucky, he needed to shoot it, doing so 12 times while helping the Jayhawks to an 89-84 win.

“That was big boy basketball,” Harris said after the game. “You know that's always a dogfight every time we play them. I think they wanted me to beat them. They left me open and then I just had to step up and make a shot.”

Harris made his first five attempts from three-point range, going 5-for-6 on the night. He had to hoist up his last attempt because the shot clock was about to expire, ruining what would have been his second career 5-for-5 performance.

When he pulled the feat off on the road against Texas Tech last season, he only scored 18 points and had just three assists. Against Kentucky, he managed to do a lot more outside of his five threes compared to the first time he did it, as he had seven assists.

Harris not only scored more points than he ever has, he did it in a timely manner too. Every three he made on the night had a significance beyond the three points that were added to the board.



