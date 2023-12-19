Abajian is the latest high school prospect in the 2024 class to commit to Kansas. He originally committed to Oregon State but opened his recruiting in the fall.

“It was a great time, obviously for them to come over to our house and spend time with me and my family at home, that's a blessing,” Abajian said. “We first talked some business with the whole signing day and just the expectations, how it's going to happen. We just talked about my future there.”

David Abajian was one of the first recruits to get an in-home visit when the coaches hit the road earlier this month.

He said one thing he learned from Leipold during the home visit were his thoughts on developing high school players.

“I knew a lot about Kansas before the home visit,” he said. “He was talking about how he views this whole college process of taking in athletes from high school. He believes in taking in the high school kids and getting them to develop and seeing them thrive. He said that's something that he aims for and how his program is something that he wants that to be a staple for his program.”

Abajian and his family visited Lawrence and learned about the program. The home visit helped them see another angle and with everyone together.

“They loved it,” Abajian said of his family. “They love the coaches. They always like their company. It was just great all having them in one room. This was the first time I was able to visit the coaches and have both my mom and dad with me. They were just asking them questions and how they got to where they're at just to learn more about their coaching history.”

The trip started with a visit to Chaminade High School and finished with the home portion and dinner.

“It's definitely a good feeling knowing that the coaches came out all the way from Kansas,” Abajian said. “Them making the trip out here just to see me. It just takes a step further to show their hospitality and their appreciation for the commits and the recruits. I really liked the time with them. They came to my school and spoke with my head coach, and then they came over eventually and we had dinner.”

Abajian will sign with Kansas tomorrow at his high school. He is ready to make the trip halfway across the country and start his career as a Jayhawks this summer.

“It's definitely exciting,” he said. “It's a new world. So, there's going to be a lot of new things and new challenges. I'm ready and excited for it. I'm excited for the new task and new things to take on and just this whole college experience and adapting to a new lifestyle. And I'm going to be spending my offseason back here, just getting ready for that fall camp when I get there.”