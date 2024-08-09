David Coit, during the 2023-24 season at Northern Illinois, averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. In averaging close to 37 minutes per game, Coit shot 40.7 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from behind the arc, and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line.

During the 2022-23 season, Coit, in 29 games, averaged 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. During that same stretch, he shot 42.9 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from behind the arc, and 86.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Despite entering the portal on April 1st, Coit remained uncommitted until Friday night. Just minutes ago, the former Northern Illinois guard committed to Kansas.

“I’m spending time with my family right now and celebrating, but I did commit to Kansas,” said David Coit. “I am committed to Kansas.”

Believed to have one year of eligibility remaining, Coit isn’t expected to redshirt. In fact, he’s expected to provide quality depth to the backcourt, which already features the likes of Shakeel Moore, Dajuan Harris, Rakease Passmore, Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen, Jamari McDowell, and others.

During his final year at Northern Illinois, Coit had scoring games of 27, 20, 20, 34, 23, 21, 32, 27, 23, 25, 21, 28, 27, 27, 35, and 35.

Furthermore, he connected on between three and eight shots from behind the arc 18 times last season.

During the 2023-24 season, Coit earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second Team All-District honors and Third Team All-MAC recognition. During that same stretch, he appeared in 29 games, starting all 29. Additionally, he averaged 20.8 points (which ranked second in the MAC and 24th nationally), 3.4 assists (sixth in the MAC) and 3.2 rebounds per game

Also, during his final season at Northern Illinois, Coit recorded 27 steals, six blocked shots, and made 3.24 three-point field goals per game, which ranked 10th in the nation. He also shot 88.5 percent (108-of-122) from the free-throw line, which ranked 28th nationally

Additionally, Coit had a 1.4 assist/turnover ratio, which was seventh-best in the MAC. The native of Columbus, N.J., averaged 37.0 minutes per game, which ranked ninth nationally, and was tabbed the MAC Player of the Week on March 4 after averaging 31.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game against Akron and Toledo.

Coit also Recorded a double-double at Western Michigan (Jan. 9) with 32 points and 10 assists. This past season, Coit scored in double figures 28 times including 16 20-plus point games and four 30-plus point games.

Lastly, Coit led NIU in scoring 16 times, in assists 19 times, and in steals 12 times. He scored a season-high 37 points at Buffalo (March 8) and grabbed a season-best eight rebounds against Little Rock (Nov. 18).