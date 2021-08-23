Devin Neal looking to test the waters his first year at Kansas
Devin Neal has worked very hard to get where he is right now. However, the toughest part of his football career is only beginning as he joins a competitive backfield with plenty of depth.
A local standout from Lawrence High, Neal isn't your typical incoming freshman. He stacked an impressive 1,327 rushing yards with 22 total touchdowns by the end of his senior season. He arrived at camp with one of the most mature builds this coaching staff has ever seen from a first-year back.
Considering the struggles Kansas has faced winning over local talent, it's safe to say Neal was the local recruit they needed coming off a winless season.
Despite being recruited by a much different coaching staff, Neal wants to be here and is buying into head coach Lance Leipold's determination to rebuild this program.
"He told us today he's not going to waver in the expectation," he said. "And that's huge, because he sets the standard, and he's the leader of us. So, if he doesn't waver, then I don't think we're going to waver at all. And we're just going to keep trying to chip away and keep building this thing from the ground up."
Building chemistry with Coach Wallace
The switch from high school ball is something that took Neal by surprise, however, he's still learning what he everything he can before Week 1.
He credits returning running backs coach Jonathan Wallace for guiding him through the camp process and taking in valuable first-year lessons.
"I wasn't really expecting the fast pace of the game," Neal said. "But at the same time, it's a lot different when you're actually experiencing it. So that's something I learned each and every day. But it's a great experience. And I'm learning from Coach Wallace. I've been trying to get in one room and just keep learning."
Within Wallace's group, Neal is one of the more mature backs at camp. Wallace has been thoroughly impressed with the freshman's presence so far and says he's a quick learner.
"Smart kid," Wallace said. "He is picking it up really, really fast. Really impressed with just his work ethic in terms of how he studies, the time he spends outside of the field."
He would also mention his drive off the field and the work he's been putting in after hours.
"And the best thing that I love about him is, he's still he has a mindset where he always feels like he's got to improve in some other areas as well," he said. A lot of times, we're trying to pick out those small details of what we want them to see."
From the weight room to the gridiron
Odds are the freshman back will be seeing a decent amount of touches his first year, and it may be pretty tough initially evading those Big 12 defenses.
But Neal is adamant about competing at the college level. He understands this first year will be a critical step in his career and wants to take things at a steady rate.
"Year one, I just want to really get my feet wet," he said.
He continued: "I'm just trying to experience everything and see what the Big 12 are all about. Obviously, you know, there's a power five conference and how challenging is going to be, but I like to set challenges for myself. And, you know, one of those beautiful things where I was blessed to be in a position to actually be here."
Neal has been developing strong relationships off the field as well, which has helped him grow on and off the field.
A special one to him has been Coach Gildersleeve, who he says has been a major part of his preparation for camp and has become someone to turn to for guidance.
"That's my guy right there," Neal said. He's super awesome. The thing I love about him most is: he's not just your waist coach, he's a guy you can talk to outside of the weight room. But when he's inside the weight room, it's his world, and he's gonna get the best out of you."
Coach Gildersleeve has influenced the change in tempo being seen this year at camp and his high demand from each player is aimed towards putting a better product on the field.
Neal says the new staffer members, such as Gildersleeve, have lifted confidence levels throughout the roster and has each player hitting the turf faster and stronger.
"I think heading into this season, we're confident group," he said. "We're confident in our abilities to get things done on the field. I think we have enough experience. We like to play fast and physical."