Devin Neal looking to test the waters his first year at Kansas

Devin Neal has worked very hard to get where he is right now. However, the toughest part of his football career is only beginning as he joins a competitive backfield with plenty of depth. A local standout from Lawrence High, Neal isn't your typical incoming freshman. He stacked an impressive 1,327 rushing yards with 22 total touchdowns by the end of his senior season. He arrived at camp with one of the most mature builds this coaching staff has ever seen from a first-year back. Considering the struggles Kansas has faced winning over local talent, it's safe to say Neal was the local recruit they needed coming off a winless season. Despite being recruited by a much different coaching staff, Neal wants to be here and is buying into head coach Lance Leipold's determination to rebuild this program. "He told us today he's not going to waver in the expectation," he said. "And that's huge, because he sets the standard, and he's the leader of us. So, if he doesn't waver, then I don't think we're going to waver at all. And we're just going to keep trying to chip away and keep building this thing from the ground up."

Neal said he used fall camp to adjust to the speed of the game

Building chemistry with Coach Wallace

The switch from high school ball is something that took Neal by surprise, however, he's still learning what he everything he can before Week 1. He credits returning running backs coach Jonathan Wallace for guiding him through the camp process and taking in valuable first-year lessons. "I wasn't really expecting the fast pace of the game," Neal said. "But at the same time, it's a lot different when you're actually experiencing it. So that's something I learned each and every day. But it's a great experience. And I'm learning from Coach Wallace. I've been trying to get in one room and just keep learning." Within Wallace's group, Neal is one of the more mature backs at camp. Wallace has been thoroughly impressed with the freshman's presence so far and says he's a quick learner. "Smart kid," Wallace said. "He is picking it up really, really fast. Really impressed with just his work ethic in terms of how he studies, the time he spends outside of the field." He would also mention his drive off the field and the work he's been putting in after hours. "And the best thing that I love about him is, he's still he has a mindset where he always feels like he's got to improve in some other areas as well," he said. A lot of times, we're trying to pick out those small details of what we want them to see."

From the weight room to the gridiron