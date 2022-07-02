Dominick Puni arrives on campus, ready to start career at Kansas

“I ended up getting hurt my fourth year, so I played like one and a half games,” Puni said. “So, I red-shirted that season. That same year, my O-line coach retired, and my head coach transferred to another school. It was kind of in that time period where there was no head coach, and then I talked to my family about looking somewhere else. So, I entered the portal, and then KU was one of the first schools that hit me up.”

Last season he got injured playing at Central Missouri State and entered the transfer portal. With circumstances going on with the program, he decided it would be best to look at other options.

When that happens it is called a silent verbal, and that was the case with Dominick Puni.

In this day and age with social media and the way news travels, a recruit does not keep his commitment quiet for a long period of time.

Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs moved quick to contact Puni. After entering the portal, he also heard from Minnesota, Michigan State, and Eastern Michigan.

He set up an unofficial visit to Kansas and learned more about the offensive line from Fuchs. Then he made a return visit to Lawrence for the basketball game against Texas with his father, Teu. The basketball game was on March 5th and shortly after he called the Kansas coaches and committed.

“I've been committed I think since March,” he said. “When Texas played KU basketball on senior night, that was my visit. I committed two days after that, so kind of a long time ago. I was never really for making it public. I just never did it.”

Puni said he is currently 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He expects to play tackle.

“I think they're looking for me to play tackle,” he said. “I think they just need more people at that position. At least that's what they told me so far. Coach Fuchs likes my competitive edge, the nastiness, the ability to finish, athleticism, quick speed, and all that. Now I’ve just got to get under his system and learn how he does his things and go from there.”

He built a good relationship with Fuchs, and it started when he was one of the first coaches to reach out to him. Since he committed there has been regular communication.

“He was one of the first coaches that hit me up,” Puni said. “He FaceTimed me early. Soon after that I took a visit. I loved it and I loved the whole coaching staff. He's (Fuchs) been great. We've been Zooming every week to go over the playbook, watching film just so I don't show up empty handed. He's been great with his work.”

Puni just arrived on campus and is ready to get started with summer workouts.

“I've only been on campus for a day, but it feels awesome,” he said. “If we can get it turned around here, that's one big thing I want to do, is just be part of the change. It's going to be a different game day atmosphere with all the fans. Everything's different, so it'll take some getting used to, but I will make some quick adjustments.”