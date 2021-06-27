Dylan Edwards visits Kansas, plans to return during season
Dylan Edwards will be one of the top two running backs in the state for the 2023 class. The Derby running back joined several of the top area players in Lawrence for a recent recruiting event featuring many of the top prospects.
He noticed the Kansas coaching staff was ready for him the minute he arrived.
“One thing that stood out to me when I got there, everyone welcomed me with open arms and I had a meeting with the running back coach and the head coach,” Edwards said. “So, that was real nice, building relationships and staying there for a few hours.
“Just learning about the program and learning about the coaches and where they're coming from and what they want me to do for their program. It was very nice.”
Each recruit spent time with their position coach and Edwards met with Jonathan Wallace. They talked about what Wallace looks for on and off the field.
“One thing we talked about was character,” Edwards said. “That's one thing that we talked about and that's what really stood out to me was, he wanted to know about the player first. He just wanted to feel me out and we had a great meeting and he showed me what I would be doing if I came to Kansas. It was a very good meeting I had with him.”
Edwards, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds has film where he shows high-end speed and pulls away from players. That is one thing Wallace likes about his game.
“He likes my speed,” he said. “Getting me out in space and things other than running back was even playing running back and even punt and kickoff return. Just being an overall offensive threat is what KU wants me to be.”
He left campus with an offer from the Jayhawks and met with head coach Lance Leipold.
“He is a very laid-back coach,” Edwards said. “I know when I walked in the door, he was very nice, shook my hand and he looked me in my eye. We sat down and talked. He talked about his plan for KU and to build the team back up to where it was. I think he can do that because he's a very good coach. So, I'll be at a few games this year, for sure.”
Edwards has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Kentucky among others. He helped Derby win a state title last year and college recruiters increased their attention with him after his sophomore season.
“I'm just very blessed to be in this situation,” Edwards said. “I know other kids would like to be in my shoes, so I just take it with a grain of salt and just always stay humble. I know someone else wants to be in my shoes and to always just motivate myself and motivate others, so I just keep working hard.”
Edwards said he has visited Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Notre Dame and TCU. Other schools that could be a visit this summer are Oregon, West Virginia, North Texas, and Baylor.