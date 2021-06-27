Dylan Edwards visits Kansas, plans to return during season

Dylan Edwards will be one of the top two running backs in the state for the 2023 class. The Derby running back joined several of the top area players in Lawrence for a recent recruiting event featuring many of the top prospects.

He noticed the Kansas coaching staff was ready for him the minute he arrived.

“One thing that stood out to me when I got there, everyone welcomed me with open arms and I had a meeting with the running back coach and the head coach,” Edwards said. “So, that was real nice, building relationships and staying there for a few hours.

“Just learning about the program and learning about the coaches and where they're coming from and what they want me to do for their program. It was very nice.”

Each recruit spent time with their position coach and Edwards met with Jonathan Wallace. They talked about what Wallace looks for on and off the field.

“One thing we talked about was character,” Edwards said. “That's one thing that we talked about and that's what really stood out to me was, he wanted to know about the player first. He just wanted to feel me out and we had a great meeting and he showed me what I would be doing if I came to Kansas. It was a very good meeting I had with him.”