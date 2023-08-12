Dylan McDuffie might be one of the newcomers to the running back room, but he is also the oldest.

McDuffie played for Lance Leipold at Buffalo before transferring to Georgia Tech. After one season at Georgia Tech, he entered the transfer portal again and landed at Kansas with several of his coaches from Buffalo.

It is well known over the last two years the running backs have suffered injuries that hampered the group. With everyone healthy now, there is a lot of talent at the position and McDuffie brings experience.

“He brings a lot of passion,” said running backs Jonathan Wallace. “He brings a lot of leadership. Those are the things that I really appreciate about Dylan McDuffie and the way that he carries himself, his routine on a daily basis. He gets in here in the building early.

“And it's affecting the rest of the room. Those guys can see this is his last year. He wants to do everything he can to make it the best one, but it's good for all those guys to be able to see how to operate even when it's your last year."