Kansas fans received some unexpected, but welcoming news, late on Saturday night. Dallas, Texas, shooting guard EJ Elliott (Elijah Elliott) has decided to join the University of Kansas men’s basketball program as a walk-on.



On Sunday morning, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Elliott to discuss his decision and much more.

“Yes sir, I’ve made the decision to walk-on at Kansas,” EJ Elliott told JayhawkSlant.com. “I’m 6-foot-3, weigh 185-pounds and I play the shooting guard position. I’m from Southwest Texas and I went to IMG Academy last year. I played with Nike Pro Skills, on the EYBL, since my freshman year.

“Then I played with YGC36, Marcus Smart’s team, last year, on the ADIDAS circuit,” he added. “I went to API with Billy Preston and all of them, my junior year. The other years, I went to Liberty Christian, a small private school right outside of Dallas.”

Throughout his recruitment, Elliott received interest from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, Bowling Green, Kansas, Nebraska, North Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and others.

During that time, he was presented many opportunities to play at compete at the Division-1 level, but when the time came for Elliott to make a decision about his future, he knew in his heart that walking on at Kansas was an opportunity that he simply couldn’t turn down.

For most, if not all, playing at the University of Kansas is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Not really,” said Elliott when asked if he was a Kansas fan growing up. “Honestly, Coach (Bill) Self was the first one to just kind of believe in me and he would just make calls and texts. I just felt like, when I took a visit, it kind of felt like home. Everybody says it, but you really do feel home when you know where you need to be, so it felt like home.

“I will be at Kansas on June 1st,” he added. “I took a visit to Kansas during my junior year. They played Oklahoma State during my visit and then I came back this year when they played TCU.”