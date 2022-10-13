Kansas landed a big asset Thursday night when four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson committed to continuing his athletic and academic career in Lawrence.

Jackson, No. 63 in the Rivals national class of 2023, picked the Jayhawks over offers from Miami, Texas, UCLA, Norte Dame, Villanova, and Virginia. After breaking down his visits, Jackson said Kansas’ dedicated coaching staff behind Bill Self and the successful background was just too good to pass up.

“When it comes to Kansas, it's pretty hard to beat,” Jackson said during a live announcement. “The coaching staff is great. The winning record is great. Coach Self and the staff are a top tier coaching staff across the nation. And for me, going to college, I don't want to be that guy that averages 30 and the team loses. I'd rather be the guy that contributes hard-earned minutes, valuable minutes and helps the team win.”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound South Kent product surfaced as a highly-sought recruit throughout summer ball with We-R1 in the UAA and cut down his list to just seven schools early into his senior year. Jackson is the third top-100 commitment for the Jayhawks.

The addition of Jackson gives Kansas another versatile playmaker who’s honed in on his skillet of strength and speed this summer, allowing him to break the mold on the recruiting trail. Going into his senior season, Jackson hopes to vouch for a top job next season.

“I have the opportunity to earn a starting spot, play valuable minutes, and help an already great team possibly become even better,” Jackson said.

“So, long term, just being a part of that that Jayhawk family. They show love to their families and their players. When I came back (to visit), they had players come back and it's a genuine family where they love each other and care for each other.”

More on Jackson’s decision here.



