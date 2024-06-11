“I like talking to Coach Samuel,” Haynes said. “We talk probably like once a week. It's been really good just getting to talk to him and learning more about the school, and more about him as a coach.”

Haynes will arrive in Lawrence on Wednesday and looks forward to learning more about the Kansas program. He has been in communication with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel.

The wide receiver from Fellowship Christian School in Georgia is ready to take his third visit and it will be a midweek trip to Kansas.

Evan Haynes is going to have a full slate of visits before he makes a final decision. Haynes has already been on two official visits and has three more lined up.

After this season the Jayhawks will lose four of their top receivers and that is one point Samuel has made clear to Haynes.

“I just think the program is going upward and he talks about how he's going to lose a couple guys next year and that he needs some guys to step up,” Haynes said. “I think that's important. And then just talking about the other coaches and how it's a really good environment there and how they're ready to win.”

He will get a chance to meet the coaching staff and other people he has been talking with on the phone.

“I'm definitely looking forward to meeting some of the people that I've been talking on the phone,” Haynes said. “Just getting to meet them and I've never been up there, so just seeing everything. I'm just excited to see it.”

Haynes has taken official visits to Georgia Tech and North Carolina. After his trip to Kansas, he will follow that with visits to Harvard and Colorado.

“I’ve been to Georgia Tech and North Carolina a couple times,” he said. “I think the visits are good and they make this process a lot of fun. I’m just excited to see what Kansas is going to do differently than the other schools.”

Education is an important factor for Haynes when he decides on a college.

“I'm definitely looking for a good education and a good degree,” he said. “I work my butt off in the classroom, so I want to set myself up for later in life. And then development on and off the field is important because football is football. I want a school where the coaches are going to develop me as a man.”

He said he plans to make to decide on his college future sometime in the summer before he starts his senior season.