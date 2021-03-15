JayhawkSlant - Four-star Mady Traore mostly hearing from three programs

Mady Traoré came in at No. 108 in the recent 2022 Rivals150 update. This makes him the No. 13 power forward in his class. Traore also recently transferred to National Christian Academy to play for former Div. I college coach Kenny Johnson. “I have like 15 or 16 offers already, but I would say I am hearing from Oregon, Kansas and Illinois the most.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Illinois: “Coach Orlando (Antigua), he texts me a lot. He lets me know how I fit on his team and that I would come in playing a big role.” Oregon: “I talk with coach (Mike) Mennenga. He tells me that I am going to be a big player over there. He tells me they really want me, a lot.” Kansas: “I talk with coach (Kurtis) Townsend a lot. He always tells me how much he wants me over there. How I would fit into their system.”

WHAT'S NEXT?