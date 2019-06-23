Tre White did not wait long to end his college recruitment. Just as things were beginning to pick up for the talented rising sophomore, White decided that there was no need to put off the inevitable as he called Bill Self on Sunday and committed to Kansas.

“I mean, it has always been a dream school of mine, my dad has always loved the school, and my guy, Jalen Wilson, that is my guy, he has been telling me great things about it, there” White said about his quick college decision. “I just wanted to get it out of the way so that I could focus on the next few years.”

White feels great about what all Kansas can offer. “It is really just that system,” he said. “They really want to play fast and everyone that goes there has had a great bond with the coach even after they leave there. I just loved it.”