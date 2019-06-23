Freshman Tre White commits to Kansas
Tre White did not wait long to end his college recruitment. Just as things were beginning to pick up for the talented rising sophomore, White decided that there was no need to put off the inevitable as he called Bill Self on Sunday and committed to Kansas.
“I mean, it has always been a dream school of mine, my dad has always loved the school, and my guy, Jalen Wilson, that is my guy, he has been telling me great things about it, there” White said about his quick college decision. “I just wanted to get it out of the way so that I could focus on the next few years.”
White feels great about what all Kansas can offer. “It is really just that system,” he said. “They really want to play fast and everyone that goes there has had a great bond with the coach even after they leave there. I just loved it.”
A member of the 2022 class, White is a talented guard that can play all three positions on the perimeter. Originally from Texas and attending the same high school as RJ Hampton to begin his high school career, White moved to Milwaukee this winter as he is competing with the Mac Irvin Fire travel program this summer.
Holding offers from LSU, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, White is valuable shot maker that is focused on improving. “I just felt like it was the right time and decision so that I could focus on my game and in getting better,” he said.
Could White make the move into the 2021 class and enroll a year earlier than expected? “It could be an option later down the road,” he stated.
Regardless, White is a great start to a class that won’t complete until three years from now. He is a tough and versatile backcourt weapon that gives the Jayhawks an early start in the 2022 class and another win along the recruiting trail that originally began in the state of Texas, a locale that has become a hotbed for the program in recent years.