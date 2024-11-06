Grimes on ISU’s tough defense, rewarding performances against Kansas State

Kansas comes off its bye week with a tough matchup against Iowa State. The offense has shown improvement over the past few games but will face a 3-3-5 defense that can give the Jayhawks challenges.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes met with the media on Wednesday, discussing the Cyclones’ scheme, two players with rewarding games against Kansas State, and how the Jayhawks have remained positive amidst a tough season.





Iowa State’s scheme and mindset makes their defense difficult

The Cyclones boast the top defense in the Big 12, allowing just 15.5 points per game. Iowa State does a great job of limiting explosive plays. Opponents have a 6.8% explosive play rate, putting Iowa State in the 82nd percentile.

“They're a defense that's going to try to play on top of things and do everything they can to prevent explosive plays and see if you can move the ball down the field in a 12, 15, 18 play, drive and score,” Grimes said. “Very patient. And then he picks and chooses his moments to pressure and play man, and when they do, they do a good job of it.”

The 3-3-5 defense is built to stop the run at a high level. It’s difficult for defenses to know which safety is going to be in run support.

“Schematically, it can be a real challenge to try to get the hat on the guy who is the support player in a three safety defense,” Grimes said. “The support can come from the middle safety, it could come from either or both of the outside safeties. Or it could come from the corners when they play cover two and they trap the coverage, and those guys become support. Like I said, they do a great job of disguising it and you have to really have a scheme that allows for you to hopefully get to the right people.”

Grimes credited the Cyclones’ mindset of playing defense along with the difficult scheme. He said they take pride in stopping the run and want to win their one-on-one matchups up front.

“[I have] a lot of respect for how hard they play, how physical they are, and how they’re always in position,” Grimes said. “They understand their defense and they play it better than anybody does.”