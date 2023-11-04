In the last two years, the Jayhawks have only been able to muster 21 total points against the Cyclones. While they split the wins the last two seasons, it remains constant that Iowa State brings it defensively. This year has not been much different, as only Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have managed to score more than 20 points against them.

“They play within the scheme very well and through the years as you continue to go against it, they've consistently been one of the top defenses since we've been in the league and that's still true today,” Kotelnicki said.

The KU offense has their hands full as they get ready to play against an improving Iowa State defense. The Cyclones have given up the least amount of yards per game in the Big 12 so far this year, and have continually given Kansas fits during the two matchups since Lance Leipold and Andy Kotelnicki have arrived at Kansas.

With Jason Bean taking over the starting role at quarterback since Jalon Daniels was ruled out of the game against Texas on Sept. 30, Iowa State has been one of the tougher defenses he has faced. Bean is most impressed with how they always seem to be on the same page.

“Really big, really physical,” Bean said. “They have a good structure, they’re coached very well. I think they’re going to be very sound and disciplined. It’s what they do.”

Kotelnicki complimented Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.

“There's nothing unorthodox per se or totally foreign,” Kotelnicki said. “It's the kind of things that you would want to have from your football team. That's how they play good defense.”

Iowa State’s defense has been exceptional defending the pass, as opponents average just 5.44 yards per passing attempt, which ranks No.10 in the country. The three-man front they play contributes heavily to that.

“Their base coverage would be to drop eight guys back whereas most people's base coverage would be to have seven,” Kotelnicki said. “And so they'll have a three man rush a lot of times.”

The three man rush also makes run blocking a little tricky, as offensive lineman Dominick Puni describes.

“Four down, you kind of know where you’re going without having to communicate,” Puni said. “When it comes to three down, and the linebackers are moving, you kind of have to change your combos during the play. That’s probably the biggest thing is just communicating.”

The Cyclones, much like Oklahoma, do very well in the turnover margin. They are No. 13 in the nation in turnover margin as they have 14 takeaways and seven giveaways. The Cyclones have nearly managed to force two turnovers a game, creating another opponent for Kansas where a defense can take control of the game at any time.

The Jayhawks are going to have to slowly but surely execute well against the Cyclone defense that specializes in keeping teams grounded.

“They're going to make you have to win the game,” Kotelnicki said. “They're not going to put themselves in bad situations.”