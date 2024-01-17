Once the accolades slowed down and the offseason arrived, he started to train again and get ready for Kansas.

He threw for 3114 yards this season and rushed for an additional 1507. After winning the championship he was named the D Zone Player of Year. He was rated the nation's 14th best dual-threat quarterback by Rivals.

“It's been great since winning the state championship,” Marshall said. “The love I've been receiving has been amazing. I've been training lately and just enjoying my time with family and friends.”

The last month for Isaiah Marshall has flown by. He led his team to a state title, won several awards, and then spent as much time around his family and friends as he could.

Last week Marshall arrived on campus and enrolled early. He will be on campus for spring football and that is his main focus. When he arrived in Lawrence, he told Jayhawk Slant he wants to get a head start on the playbook.

“Only thing going through my mind right now is to learn the playbook and to make sure I stay on top of my schoolwork,” he said. “I'm looking forward to just getting a head start and learning the offense. I just want to make sure I'm ready.”

Marshall gave the Jayhawks his word early and was one of the first players to commit in the 2024 class. He committed last February and never wavered. Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson recruits the Detroit area and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski were involved in his recruiting.

He is one of six high school players who will join the team this month.

“It's nice to have other teammates come in early with me,” he said. “We all get to know each other more and get to build a stronger bond with each other.”

Marshall said his high school teammate Jalen Todd will be one of his roommates.

The Jayhawks finished the season in the Top 25 and won nine games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

“Seeing KU finish 23rd is great,” Marshall said. “Watching Coach Leipold accomplish something like that just shows what we have in store for the future.”