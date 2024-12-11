Jack Tanner recaps Kansas visit, two more trips planned

Jack Tanner just completed his official visit to Kansas and right after was on a plane headed to his next official visit.
The Tulsa transfer who recently entered the portal started his official visit on Monday. Tanner met with several people from strength staff to coaches, academics and came away impressed with the individuals involved with the overall program.
“Facilities, strength, and nutrition were all elite but the staff and people around the program are what make it,” Tanner said.
Tanner talked with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa on the phone when he got an offer from Kansas. The visit gave him a chance to meet with Agpalsa and hear more about his coaching style and approach.
“Coach Agpalsa has a history of developing talent since 40-plus of his players have signed NFL contracts,” he said. “Logan Brown and Bryce Foster are graded highly by scouts. That was definitely appealing.”
Kansas is the process of renovating David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with a $450 million price tag. Tanner viewed the construction and the other facilities around the football complex.
“The facilities are first class, some of the best I’ve seen,” he said. “It means a lot that they are investing so much into the program.”
He met several players and spoke with them about their experience and Calvin Clements was his host.
“The players seemed like a close-knit family and were honest with me,” Tanner said. “We (Clements) connected well; we are both younger tackles who have played.”
[STORY: Tanner has family members who attended KU]
When asked if anything specifically stood out to him, Tanner mentioned meeting with General Manager Rob Ianello to go over the changing landscape of college recruiting.
“The meeting with Rob Ianello was very interesting, since the whole NIL world is very different at Tulsa,” he said.
The visits continued today where he is on an official visit to Northwestern and then will visit Kansas State on Friday.