Jack Tanner recaps Kansas visit, two more trips planned

Jack Tanner just completed his official visit to Kansas and right after was on a plane headed to his next official visit.

The Tulsa transfer who recently entered the portal started his official visit on Monday. Tanner met with several people from strength staff to coaches, academics and came away impressed with the individuals involved with the overall program.

“Facilities, strength, and nutrition were all elite but the staff and people around the program are what make it,” Tanner said.

Tanner talked with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa on the phone when he got an offer from Kansas. The visit gave him a chance to meet with Agpalsa and hear more about his coaching style and approach.

“Coach Agpalsa has a history of developing talent since 40-plus of his players have signed NFL contracts,” he said. “Logan Brown and Bryce Foster are graded highly by scouts. That was definitely appealing.”