He built a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel the last few months. Samuel stopped by his high school, and they had several conversations about Kansas and the opportunities he would have.

“It was exciting,” Cook said. “Everybody was excited. They are ready for me to get there.”

Cook, a wide receiver from South Gwinnett High in Georgia, said it was a good feeling when he informed the staff he was committing.

Before Jackson Cook took his official visit to Kansas, he announced his decision would be coming soon. Cook stayed true to his word and gave the Kansas coaches his verbal commitment while he was on campus.

The official visit gave him a chance to be around Samuel and see more details.

“It was great spending time with him,” Cook said. “Coach Samuel overall is just amazing. He's a great person, a great dad, great coach, great everything overall. He's great to be around and everything like that. Even the players say he's a great coach.”

Trevor Wilson was his player host. The two receivers connected on the visit and Cook got a good picture of how the receivers like playing at Kansas.

“Me and Trevor, we are kind of similar,” Cook said. “We have similar personalities and similar style games, with our speed overall. He's a great guy. He just showed me around the town and stuff like that. We talked about life, family, football, everything overall, you know. He’s my dawg.

“Talking to the players was amazing. I really felt that when I was there.”

Cook said he wanted to see what the culture was like in the program. He came away impressed with several areas of Kansas.

“Just the overall culture is what stood out,” he said. “Most definitely the culture, the coaching staff from strength and conditioning with Coach Sleeve. Just the science and everything they do in the weight training program, how they individualize their position groups and make you strong and make you better. And the plan that Coach Samuel has in place to be successful and be able to take me to that next level.”

After three official visits this month, Cook is happy with his decision, and it allows him the opportunity to focus on his high school team.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “Now I get to focus on my team now. Really just forgetting about the recruiting process and knowing that I got something locked in with Kansas.”