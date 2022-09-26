Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for a career-best 324 yards on Saturday at home vs. Duke. The Daniels-led offense bested Duke, 35-27, and moved the Jayhawks to 4-0 (1-0, Big 12) for the first time since 2009.

Hitting several targets vs. the Blue Devils, Daniels recalled his favorite reception of the day - a left-side floater pass to running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. that resulted in an unhinged 73-yard touchdown run that placed Kansas ahead 14-7 early into the second quarter.

“It’s not every day where you throw a flat route to the running back and he just breaks out and goes the entire way,” Daniels said. “Being able to see that amount of explosion, just his will to want to get into the endzone, we love to see it.”

Teammates with Hishaw since the pair arrived in Lawrence as freshmen, Daniels said watching Hishaw’s breakout score was special. Hishaw underwent season-ending surgery early last season.

“Finally being able to see him get back in his mojo, to be able to make a lot of people miss, to be able to run people over, it’s just exciting to be able to see him back at 100%,” Daniels said.