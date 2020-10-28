JayhawkSlant - Jalon Daniels turns 18 this week and taking over offense

During Les Miles’ weekly press conference, he all but admitted Jalon Daniels would be the starter at quarterback going forward.

Miles said Miles Kendrick would also get some reps, but most of the snaps with the first-team offense during preparations would go to Daniels.

Daniels finished the Kansas State game last week with 207 yards in the air and if you take out the sacks, he gained 51 yards on the ground.

This week he will turn 18 years old.

“I would be willing to bet that is the youngest quarterback starter in the country, if not the country, certainly the conference,” Miles said.

Daniels is the only true freshman in the country who has thrown for 200 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in a game. There are several clips where you can see his arm strength and ability to make plays with his running ability.

Miles was asked if that’s more impressive knowing Daniels is playing at the Big 12 level just before turning 18 years old. He’s still learning the offense and will make mistakes, but the coaches are turning it over to him.

“It's pretty special what he's getting accomplished right now,” Miles said. “You take a lot of time to prepare a game plan in what is the RPO world. You want to take advantage and you want to make sure that your throw hurts the opponent. That's the thing that Jaylon's got to get done and he'll get that done. He's bright, he’s a weapon, and still provides us with the quick feet and the ability to get down the field.”

When Daniels was 15 years old, he was leading Lawndale High to the CIF California state championship as a junior. That was the year he transferred to Lawndale and played for head coach Travis Clark.