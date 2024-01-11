Javier Derritt talks about picking Kansas, playing close to home
The Jayhawks just landed one of their top targets in the transfer portal.
North Dakota State defensive lineman Javier Derritt gave Kansas his commitment after picking up heavy recruiting interest the last few weeks.
Kansas got the first official visit after he entered the portal. He grew up in Kansas City and has seen the program develop since his high school days.
“I knew Kansas football wasn't as good as when I was going in high school, but they definitely picked the program up and I've been watching obviously as the rest of the country has,” Derritt said. “I've seen how good they are, and it just seemed like something I would definitely want to be a part of and close to home.”
Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos started recruiting Derritt shortly after he went in the transfer portal. Kansas had a spot to give for a defensive tackle and Derritt was high on the list.
“Coach Panagos is a great coach, and he has a great plan for me as a player,” Derritt said. “I feel like he can make me into a really good d-lineman and help me with my goals of reaching the NFL. They have an awesome plan for me, and I know it will raise my ceiling potential. I think that's going to be good for me in the long run.”
Derritt said he could tell Panagos wanted him to be a part of his group the first time they talked.
“He's awesome,” Derritt said. “When we first talked, he really seemed very excited to speak with me and pretty hyped. He was coming off a big bowl game win and stuff and we had some great conversations, and I had a great visit with him.”
There were several schools recruiting Derritt including USC, Missouri, Cal, Michigan State, Minnesota and several others. He took official visits to USC and Missouri. Some believed USC would be a strong contender since the head coach at North Dakota State, Matt Entz took a job with the Trojans.
Being close to home to play in front of family and friends also played a big part. His brother Jacob is the head basketball coach at Bishop Miege. Now, his family will have a shorter drive to see him play.
“That was definitely a big factor,” he said. “Just getting closer back home and getting around my people obviously is going to make it a lot easier on them than having to go all the way up to North Dakota and driving eight hours to come see me. It is going to make it a lot more simple and my family and just being from this area, it's definitely just great to be back around here.”
Derritt played his high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas. He was a four-year starter and a team captain on the Saints state championship team. At North Dakota State he recorded 90 tackles with 16 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks.
After going through a fast-recruiting process dealing with several college coaches he is glad to have his future home and get started at Kansas.
“It's definitely a weight off my shoulders, for sure,” Derritt said. “It was definitely a stressful process, having to go through it again twice. It's a good stress, though. I'm just happy to know where I'm going to be and I'm really excited to get to work.”