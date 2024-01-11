The Jayhawks just landed one of their top targets in the transfer portal.

North Dakota State defensive lineman Javier Derritt gave Kansas his commitment after picking up heavy recruiting interest the last few weeks.

Kansas got the first official visit after he entered the portal. He grew up in Kansas City and has seen the program develop since his high school days.

“I knew Kansas football wasn't as good as when I was going in high school, but they definitely picked the program up and I've been watching obviously as the rest of the country has,” Derritt said. “I've seen how good they are, and it just seemed like something I would definitely want to be a part of and close to home.”

Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos started recruiting Derritt shortly after he went in the transfer portal. Kansas had a spot to give for a defensive tackle and Derritt was high on the list.

“Coach Panagos is a great coach, and he has a great plan for me as a player,” Derritt said. “I feel like he can make me into a really good d-lineman and help me with my goals of reaching the NFL. They have an awesome plan for me, and I know it will raise my ceiling potential. I think that's going to be good for me in the long run.”