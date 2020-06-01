JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks make strong push for two-sport star Keon Coleman

The Jayhawks have entered the race for Keon Coleman as a two-sport athlete. The standout from Opelousas Catholic in Louisiana is getting division one interest in football and basketball.

Kansas took their game up a notch giving Coleman the red-carpet treatment during a Zoom call featuring several coaches. They have been recruiting him with heavy interest but this time they brought in Bill Self.

“It was a Zoom virtual visit,” Coleman said. “Then the coaches said Bill Self wanted to join and make it like a two-for-one call. I was like whoa. And we started talking and it went from there. It was the first time I talked to Coach Self.

“He told me I do a lot of things you can’t really teach. He said I’m a fast-twitch player and said I was quick.”

Wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Emmett Jones has been the lead recruiter for Coleman. They have built a good relationship and Coleman said he is impressed with the receivers Jones has coached in his career.