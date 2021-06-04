Jayhawks will host Tawfiq Thomas, Jalon Peoples, Anthony Davis

The official visit era with Lance Leipold is underway.

There are at least three known recruits who will be in Lawrence this weekend for the first time they can take official visits.

Tawfiq Thomas, a defensive tackle, from Gaither High in Florida has already landed on campus. Defensive line coach Kwahn Drake has been recruiting him over the last several months.

“Coach Drake has been recruiting me very hard and I'm very excited to go up there,” Thomas said. “Me and Coach Drake have a great relationship we always talk about things I can get better with.”

Thomas will visit Kansas this weekend and then Iowa State is up next on June 10.

“I'm looking forward to the facility and the programs at Kansas,” Thomas said.

After the visit to Ames, he will go on a us tour later in the month and visit several schools. He already holds over 20 scholarship offers.

The Jayhawks will also get visits from two, talented corners in the Dallas area. Jalon Peoples and Anthony Davis have confirmed to Jayhawk Slant they will start their visits today.

Both are being recruited by Emmett Jones who oversees that area and Chevis Jackson has been assisting as the position coach.

“Getting to know Coach Jones is really a blessing,” Peoples said. “I mean, Coach Jones is a great guy ever since I got to know him. Coach Jones has just been real with me since day one. That shows his loyalty to me. So, I'm going to show my loyalty to him. He's a great coach and just a great man overall.”

Davis said he is looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and seeing what the new defensive scheme will be.