Jeff Grimes has been in this situation before.

He has gone into a new program as an offensive coordinator and had to put the pieces of the puzzle together to make it a successful unit.

And each situation can be different.

When Grimes was hired to replace Andy Kotelnicki, he knew he was not going to show up and make wholesale changes. At other jobs he had to do that. There have been times where he did not watch film of the offense because it needed so many changes.

“It depends,” he said. “I've been a part of a takeover where that offense wasn't very good before, and in that case, I really, I told the team this, and I actually meant it. I said, I haven't watched any film from the past.”

He wanted everyone to start with a clean slate.

“Now, I kind of knew those teams, and so I kind of knew what they were doing, but I said, I'm not watching it because I don't want to know, and I don't want to prejudge,” he said. “I don't want to walk in with predetermined ideas and opinions, and I want to give a clean slate to everybody here.”