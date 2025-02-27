Jowell Combay talks about upcoming official visit to Kansas

Kansas will get a visit from Jowell Combay and there is a connection to the KU program.

Combay, a safety from Kell High School in Georgia will take his official visit to Kansas in June. He has been talking with different coaches on staff including head coach Lance Leipold.

Safeties coach Brandon Shelby has been leading the way for Kansas.

“I talk a lot of the Kansas staff,” Combay said. “Probably talking to the most to Coach Shelby for sure. We are communicating all the time. I would say the second coach I communicate with most is Coach Leipold.”

Combay has developed a good relationship with Shelby, who was elevated to the defensive backs coach in the offseason.

“It's cool, me and him have a very good relationship,” he said. “You know, we just keep it real. I feel like that's how our relationship really started and gone from there. Just keeping it real and being honest. I would say we have a pretty good relationship.”