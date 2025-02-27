Jowell Combay talks about upcoming official visit to Kansas

Kansas will get a visit from Jowell Combay and there is a connection to the KU program.
Combay, a safety from Kell High School in Georgia will take his official visit to Kansas in June. He has been talking with different coaches on staff including head coach Lance Leipold.
Safeties coach Brandon Shelby has been leading the way for Kansas.
“I talk a lot of the Kansas staff,” Combay said. “Probably talking to the most to Coach Shelby for sure. We are communicating all the time. I would say the second coach I communicate with most is Coach Leipold.”
Combay has developed a good relationship with Shelby, who was elevated to the defensive backs coach in the offseason.
“It's cool, me and him have a very good relationship,” he said. “You know, we just keep it real. I feel like that's how our relationship really started and gone from there. Just keeping it real and being honest. I would say we have a pretty good relationship.”
Shelby has informed Combay of things inside the program and the current stadium renovations in process.
“He said nothing but great things,” he said. “He said how much they'd like to have me. He's been telling me about the new stadium. He said they need some dogs like me to break it in.”
Combay will take his official visit to Kansas on June 13. By that time, he hopes incoming wide receiver Jackson Cook can be his host. Cook signed with KU last December and will report in the summer. He plays at South Gwinnet and the two know each other.
“I'm looking to see what kind of family it is there,” Combay said. “I'm definitely looking forward to it. I got my guy Jackson Cook. That's my guy for sure. Hopefully they can make him my host when I go on the visit.”
There are several college coaches recruiting him and he has other visits set. He will take official visits to Duke and Missouri.
“I definitely want to go somewhere where I can be developed,” Combay said. “Somewhere where it feels like a family. I appreciate going somewhere where they can keep it real with me. Most importantly, going somewhere where I can play. I'm not asking to be promised playing time, but I'm asking to be promised a fair shot of playing. I'm definitely going to graduate early, so I want to get on that field and do something good.”