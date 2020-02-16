The Kansas coaching staff held their first junior day at the end of January, and they will have one more in March. They had a good group of visitors on campus and two, big recruits from the state of California.

Wesley moved from Bishop Miege to St. Bernard's but still made the trip back to Kansas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Although Phillippe Wesley is now going to high school at St. Bernard’s he played his last three years at Bishop Miege. Wesley was part of the program that won three state championships during his time in Kansas City. Wesley didn’t miss junior day at Kansas and made the trip from California. “We visited the indoor practice facility and listened to Coach Miles talk about the culture “KUulture”, Wesley said. “Then offensive coordinator Coach Dearmon talked about his offensive strategy. They took us on a tour to see the dorms and we went to the KU vs Tennessee basketball game. I enjoyed just spending my time there.” During the visit Wesley said he spent a lot of his time around wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Kansas and Arizona State have offered the former Miege standout and just because he made the move to the west coast doesn’t mean he couldn’t end up back in the Midwest. “I will still be looking at schools in local area,” Wesley said. “I’m working out with some great trainers in the LA area, so my focus right now is staying on top of my grades, training everyday, and perfecting my craft.”

Regan, who is one of the top cornerbacks in California, made the visit for KU's junior day