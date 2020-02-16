Kansas had key visits from California recruits at junior day
The Kansas coaching staff held their first junior day at the end of January, and they will have one more in March.
They had a good group of visitors on campus and two, big recruits from the state of California.
Although Phillippe Wesley is now going to high school at St. Bernard’s he played his last three years at Bishop Miege. Wesley was part of the program that won three state championships during his time in Kansas City.
Wesley didn’t miss junior day at Kansas and made the trip from California.
“We visited the indoor practice facility and listened to Coach Miles talk about the culture “KUulture”, Wesley said. “Then offensive coordinator Coach Dearmon talked about his offensive strategy. They took us on a tour to see the dorms and we went to the KU vs Tennessee basketball game. I enjoyed just spending my time there.”
During the visit Wesley said he spent a lot of his time around wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones.
Kansas and Arizona State have offered the former Miege standout and just because he made the move to the west coast doesn’t mean he couldn’t end up back in the Midwest.
“I will still be looking at schools in local area,” Wesley said. “I’m working out with some great trainers in the LA area, so my focus right now is staying on top of my grades, training everyday, and perfecting my craft.”
Another visitor from California was Robert Regan, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the state. Kansas assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe recruited Regan and convinced him to make the trip to Lawrence.
“The visit went well,” Regan said. “It has a small town feel but the fans come out and support their team like no other especially after watching the basketball game.”
Regan has seen his stock rise over the past couple of months. He has already picked up early offers from Kansas, Florida, LSU, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, and several other power five programs.
Regan met with Les Miles and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson to hear more about the program and his position group.
“I talked to Coach Miles and Coach Jackson,” he said. “I feel he (Jackson) can help me develop at the corner position and of course Coach Miles has won big games behind him.”
There will be a lot of competition for Regan as more schools are continuing to show interest in him. The visit helped the Jayhawks in the recruiting picture.
“I felt this is a place I could come in and play early and be coached up by some proven coaches who played professionally,” he said.