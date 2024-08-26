“I like to be able to see everything that they've done,” Daniels said. “I feel like they have the ability to run a few different coverages. I feel like they do some stunts with their defensive front. Their d-line has the ability to be able to get into the backfield if you're not 100% tuned in with the protection. That's little things that we're just going to have to be able to stay focused on this week.”

For quarterback Jalon Daniels, it will be his first start since the BYU game last season. He has watched Lindenwood on film and expects to see a mix of coverages.

The Jayhawks will kick off the season Thursday night against Lindenwood and will enter the game as a big favorite.

Lawrence Arnold has been watching the film and also noticed an active defensive line. When asked it was the first thing he mentioned.

“I'd probably just say probably how their d-line get off the ball,” Arnold said. “As far as secondary wise, it isn't anything that like, I haven't seen. I kind of like the way they roll into like their cover three, cover four looks. I like the way they roll into it.”

Offensively the Lions like to get the ball in their playmakers hands like wide receiver Jeff Caldwell, who led the team in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last year.

“They're a good team,” said defensive lineman Jereme Robinson. “They're going to try to get the ball out to the perimeter, use the athletes and go from there. Coach Borland said it's about you guys, especially in the opener. We're expecting to stay disciplined, and really play fast. We're not trying to do too much, just fall back on what we've been doing all day long.”

Mello Dotson is expecting to see action with some of their top receivers returning.

“They're very good with throwing the ball,” he said. “They got a good receiver. And the new number one receiver, he’s a good receiver. They ain't going to come in here and take us lightly.”

The Jayhawks are not taking Lindenwood lightly either. Daniels said he has been watching their defense on film for a while dating back to the beginning of the summer.

“I started looking at Lindenwood a while ago, to be honest,” Daniels said. “I started to peek at it a couple months back, but now it's Lindenwood week. As soon as we're done with practice I'm going to be in here watching some film and breaking down everything that they do.”