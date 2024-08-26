PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kansas players not taking Lindenwood lightly

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

The Jayhawks will kick off the season Thursday night against Lindenwood and will enter the game as a big favorite.

Online sites have listed Kansas as a 43.5-point favorite in week one.

For quarterback Jalon Daniels, it will be his first start since the BYU game last season. He has watched Lindenwood on film and expects to see a mix of coverages.

“I like to be able to see everything that they've done,” Daniels said. “I feel like they have the ability to run a few different coverages. I feel like they do some stunts with their defensive front. Their d-line has the ability to be able to get into the backfield if you're not 100% tuned in with the protection. That's little things that we're just going to have to be able to stay focused on this week.”

Daniels starting watching film on Lindenwood in the beginning of the summer
Daniels starting watching film on Lindenwood in the beginning of the summer

Lawrence Arnold has been watching the film and also noticed an active defensive line. When asked it was the first thing he mentioned.

“I'd probably just say probably how their d-line get off the ball,” Arnold said. “As far as secondary wise, it isn't anything that like, I haven't seen. I kind of like the way they roll into like their cover three, cover four looks. I like the way they roll into it.”

Offensively the Lions like to get the ball in their playmakers hands like wide receiver Jeff Caldwell, who led the team in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last year.

“They're a good team,” said defensive lineman Jereme Robinson. “They're going to try to get the ball out to the perimeter, use the athletes and go from there. Coach Borland said it's about you guys, especially in the opener. We're expecting to stay disciplined, and really play fast. We're not trying to do too much, just fall back on what we've been doing all day long.”

Mello Dotson is expecting to see action with some of their top receivers returning.

“They're very good with throwing the ball,” he said. “They got a good receiver. And the new number one receiver, he’s a good receiver. They ain't going to come in here and take us lightly.”

The Jayhawks are not taking Lindenwood lightly either. Daniels said he has been watching their defense on film for a while dating back to the beginning of the summer.

“I started looking at Lindenwood a while ago, to be honest,” Daniels said. “I started to peek at it a couple months back, but now it's Lindenwood week. As soon as we're done with practice I'm going to be in here watching some film and breaking down everything that they do.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mva2Fuc2FzLXBsYXllcnMtbm90LXRha2luZy1saW5kZW53b29kLWxp Z2h0bHkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmthbnNhcy1w bGF5ZXJzLW5vdC10YWtpbmctbGluZGVud29vZC1saWdodGx5JmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMxMDUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK