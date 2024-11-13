Kansas Signs Darryn Peterson

The consensus No. 3 recruit in the nation, standout guard Darryn Peterson has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. Peterson will be a freshman at KU for the 2025-26 season.

A 6-foot-5, 195-pound combo guard from Canton, Ohio, Peterson is ranked No. 3 by Rivals, 247Sports.com, ESPN100, and On3.com in the 2025 recruiting class.

“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades,” Self said. “Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin.

“Darryn was as important as any recruit we have recruited in recent memory. Coach (Kurtis) Townsend did a great job as the lead recruiter. Darryn can be a catalyst to also draw other players to our program."

Peterson is playing his senior prep season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, in 2024-25. He played his first two years of high school basketball at Cuyahoga Falls High School in Cuyahoga, Ohio. He then transferred to Huntington Prep in West Virginia in 2023-24 before moving on to Prolific Prep.

Peterson plays club basketball for Adidas 3Stripes Select where he averaged 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals, and 3.0 blocked shots per game this past summer.

In 2023, Peterson won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. At the championship, Peterson averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 steals in earning all-tournament honors.