Wichita, Kansas -- Jayhawk legend Keith Langford had played just about everywhere before he decided to end his career with a group of Kansas alumni in the TBT. Langford, at age 39 was able to make an impact for Mass Street during their run to the third round.

Langford stuck with his ritual of changing his shoes at halftime of every game during this last run. In the first round against We Are D3, he scored 13 of his 15 points after the change in footwear.

“If I’m going to go out, and retire, it’s my last game, I’m going to go out doing what I always do,” Langford said.

Age was just a number for Langford in the win over Show Me Squad, who was made up of alumni of Missouri. One of those players was Isiaih Mosley, who played on MoKan Elite with Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris.

At the age of 23, Mosley drove the ball right at Langford, who managed to get a stop by forcing Mosley into a bad shot. On the next trip down the floor, Langford got an isolation with Mosley guarding him, and buried a three-pointer over the top of him.

His final game was the loss that Mass Street suffered to Heartfire, where offense was a struggle. After one last sneaker change, Langford scored the first points of the second half with an and-one. The left-handed finish made for his last basket ever.

After the game, Langford did a lengthy interview with a Wichita radio station, in which he was the last one to arrive in the Mass Street locker room by a long shot. When he did arrive, he was met with applause from the younger guys that got to be a part of his final game.

“I love the fact that I’m able to play with these guys and work with these guys,” Langford said. I’ve seen them over the years and just being able to share the space with them… This is fantastic.”

Langford ended his basketball career with the 73-60 loss to Heartfire, but the seasoned pro was able to give Jayhawk fans a curtain call after a nearly 20-year professional career.