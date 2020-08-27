JayhawkSlant - Klusman stuck with KU after Miles recruited him to LSU

Logan Klusman did what most recruits wouldn't. As a high school player in Louisiana he decided to attend Kansas over the chance to play at LSU.

And the coach recruiting him to LSU was Les Miles.

When Klusman was a senior at St. Thomas More, he got the recruiting pitch more than once from Miles. Klusman said he only lived about 40 minutes from the LSU campus and talked with Miles several times.

"It was difficult for me to say no, because like I said, I grew up watching LSU, but I knew ultimately I felt a home here at KU," Klusman said. "And I felt like I definitely had a spot immediately when I came on campus, I was able to play my freshman and sophomore year."

See what Klusman had to say about sticking with the Jayhawks and eventually being coached by Miles.