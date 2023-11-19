Kansas was on the losing end of a 31-27 heartbreaking loss to their in-state rival, giving up the last 15 points of the game. Head coach Lance Leipold addressed some missed opportunities, the play of Cole Ballard in the absence of Jason Bean and how close they are to closing the gap that Kansas State has on them.

Missed Opportunities

There are two plays that stick out to Leipold after the tough loss. First, was Rich Miller dropping what was a sure pick six when the Jayhawks had a 27-16 lead. The second came when Trevor Wilson muffed a punt at the Kansas State 45 with a chance to expand on a 27-24 lead. "We have a possible pick six that puts us up 18, okay, we fumble up on midfield," Leipold said. Those two plays ended up being costly for the Jayhawks, but they were not the end of the miscues, as Ballard threw two interceptions as well. Leipold was not too critical of the second one, which came on fourth down with the game on the line. "The fourth down throw, it's going to get thrown anyway," Leipold said. "You got to throw the ball. But the other one, I think he tried to make a real difficult throw." Leipold hammered in the fact that while these plays were crucial, they were not the only thing that held the Jayhawks back from victory. "There's other plays in there that probably happen and there's other reasons," Leipold said. "So it's not on two, three, four players or anything like that. You win and lose as a team, but those are some of the ones I think that people are probably thinking about as well."

Ballard got the start based on taking a lot of the reps in practice this week

Ballard goes the distance even though Bean was cleared to play

The week leading up to the game was filled with theories on who would play quarterback for the Jayhawks, with it ultimately being Ballard that came out for the first series. Despite this, Bean was available. "He (Bean) was available, he was cleared to play, but just based on practice time and things like that, we had made the decision that was going to best to go with Cole and see how that was," Leipold said. He also stated that Bean "was available if something happened," but Ballard was in command of the offense. Even though he had the two interceptions, Leipold was pleased with his overall performance. "Cole Ballard is mature beyond his years and he keeps battling and he doesn't let things rattle him," Leipold said. Ballard only passed the ball 16 times, completing 11 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He got a lot of help with the wildcat formation, as Torry Locklin and Devin Neal took some snaps as well. "I thought our coaches and the guys executed a game plan really well," Leipold said. "We were able to give a lot of different looks. I thought Torry Locklin did some nice things."

Closing the gap with Kansas State