The Kansas Jayhawks are making final preparations ahead of their matchup with UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. They will be without some key pieces, meaning there will be some filling of roles, but head coach Lance Leipold is pleased with the overall effort of the team and looks forward to taking on UNLV.

Leipold confirmed that both Booker and Puni did not make the trip to Phoenix with the team, and neither will play in the game. The Jayhawks will miss out on having one of their top offensive linemen and a defensive end who recorded eight sacks.

The pair both are looking ahead toward their next step, and it did not catch Leipold off guard to hear that they would not be playing.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Leipold said. “Those were very great players for us, appreciate everything they’ve contributed this season, Dominick for two. They both have very bright futures.”

Puni was the Jayhawks highest-rated lineman and starter at left tackle. He joined Booker as first-team All Big 12 selections. The defense will miss Booker's pass rush presence after leading the team in sacks.

The changes that will take place will require different players to step up in different ways. Ar’maj Reed-Adams and Calvin Clements stick out on the offensive line.

“Ar’maj has played tackle, we’re going to move him,” Leipold said. “I think that Kobe Baynes has played a lot of football down the stretch. Spencer Lovell, Calvin Clements will get an opportunity. Defensive end, we’ve been rotating up to six, seven guys all year, so that will just be other snaps divided up.”