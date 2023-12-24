Lance Leipold on players opting out, Zebrowski calling plays
The Kansas Jayhawks are making final preparations ahead of their matchup with UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. They will be without some key pieces, meaning there will be some filling of roles, but head coach Lance Leipold is pleased with the overall effort of the team and looks forward to taking on UNLV.
Jayhawks to be without Austin Booker, Dominick Puni
Leipold confirmed that both Booker and Puni did not make the trip to Phoenix with the team, and neither will play in the game. The Jayhawks will miss out on having one of their top offensive linemen and a defensive end who recorded eight sacks.
The pair both are looking ahead toward their next step, and it did not catch Leipold off guard to hear that they would not be playing.
“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Leipold said. “Those were very great players for us, appreciate everything they’ve contributed this season, Dominick for two. They both have very bright futures.”
Puni was the Jayhawks highest-rated lineman and starter at left tackle. He joined Booker as first-team All Big 12 selections. The defense will miss Booker's pass rush presence after leading the team in sacks.
The changes that will take place will require different players to step up in different ways. Ar’maj Reed-Adams and Calvin Clements stick out on the offensive line.
“Ar’maj has played tackle, we’re going to move him,” Leipold said. “I think that Kobe Baynes has played a lot of football down the stretch. Spencer Lovell, Calvin Clements will get an opportunity. Defensive end, we’ve been rotating up to six, seven guys all year, so that will just be other snaps divided up.”
Jim Zebrowski will call the plays
With former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki leaving for Penn State, the Jayhawks will rely on quarterbacks coach and newly appointed co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski to call the plays for the offense.
Zebrowski has done it under Leipold before, and Leipold notices an extra spring in his step leading up to the bowl game.
“You can see him re-energized in ways,” Leipold said. “I think the whole offensive staff has been re-energized in ways that you have a chance to have a little more input. You have a chance for a little more say in looking at some things and what we're doing.”
The extra energy has been good to have around the offense, and Leipold is excited to see the way they went about losing their coordinator.
“I have the utmost confidence in what Jim has put together and how he's handled the situation here the last few weeks,” Leipold said.
Leipold prepared for explosive UNLV offense
The Rebels have two receivers that have at least an 80-yard touchdown and running back Vincent Davis Jr. has a 69 yard rush. Leipold noticed that the Rebels can light up the scoreboard in a hurry.
"The thing that really caught my eye, and we knew it, was their explosiveness on offense,” Leipold said. "When you look at the long plays of each player, whether a receiver or running back, 80 yards, 70 yards, 60 yards, 50 yards, they have been highly explosive.”
Leipold also mentioned that the Rebels are plus seven in the turnover margin, as they have been good about not beating themselves. Overall, Leipold is impressed with them, and is looking forward to the challenge.
“A very well-coached, solid football team that probably never got the credit it deserved nationally this year based on the new additions that they added,” Leipold said.