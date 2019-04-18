Larry Moore was the first offensive lineman to take an official visit to Kansas for the 2020 recruiting season. The offensive tackle from Fort Bend Marshall in Texas was on campus for the Jayhawks spring game over the weekend.

“I liked it,” Moore said. “It was great. I had a great time with the way everything was set up. I had fun, me and my parents. We all liked it. Even my little brother had a lot of fun. I like the way they do things. I love Coach Miles.”

Tony Hull, who has built a reputation recruiting players from Louisiana, is also taking parts of Texas. He is the one recruiting Moore and convinced him to take an official visit.

During the visit Moore got to know Hull better after speaking with him on the phone several times. He also spent time around offensive line coach Luke Meadows.

“I hung around with Coach Meadows and Coach Hull a lot,” he said. “Coach Hull made me feel like I was at home. We're both from the South, so we relate to each other. We know each other. I was around Coach Meadows a lot and like the way he coaches.”

Moore liked the academic part of the visit and touring the facilities. One highlight from the visit was meeting with Miles.

“It was very exciting because he's a legendary coach,” Moore said. “He told me how much he wanted me and all that’s why they brought me up on a visit early. He told me how fast I could get on the field.”

During the visit Moore had two hosts from KU offensive linemen Malik Clark and Nick Williams. He said he got a good feel of the players from them and did different activities on both nights.

Moore currently holds six division one offers and after his early official visit to Lawrence he doesn’t know what his next step will be.

“I haven't figured out where I want to go next, but I want to commit before my senior year,” he said.