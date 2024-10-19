Leipold on Kansas’ confidence-building win against Houston

Kansas got back into the win column with a 42-14 win over Houston at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Jayhawks put together arguably their most complete performance of the season.

Head coach Lance Leipold spoke with the media postgame, discussing his thoughts on the team’s performance, their growing confidence, and updates on injured players.





Kansas offense able to build on opening drive success

The Jayhawks came out of the gates with a 15-play, nine-minute drive that resulted in a Kansas touchdown. Following an interception, Jalon Daniels dialed up a deep ball to Quentin Skinner, giving Kansas an early 14-0 lead they didn’t look back on.

“I thought Jeff and the offensive coaches put together a nice opening plan again,” Leipold said. “Then we had the interception and then we hit on the deep ball right away. I think it gave us a lot of confidence and momentum to kind of build upon and go.”

Leipold said that drive was probably as good of a start as Kansas has had in a while. He also mentioned spreading the ball out as a key to offensive success. Daniels completed passes to seven different receivers, with no one having more than four catches.

“We’re able to get the ball down the field,” Leipold said. “Quentin made another great catch for a touchdown. I thought LJ had his, one of his better games, even though he was out for a bit, created some things after the catch, a great catch on the sideline. We got Trevor Kardell there, but I also thought Jalen did a great job, which he has, I think, all year of checking the ball down to Devin when something's not there. So again, the ball's being spread out.”

Daniels has made his way back from the injury and has started to look like his old self. Leiopld said that rust has started to wear off and Daniels and the receivers are getting on the same page again.

"Some of the times now that our guys have been on the field together this long, some of that time they missed in camp and things are starting to pay off for us that I think we found a little more of a rhythm and finding things that we can be successful at,” Leipold said.