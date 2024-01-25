Linkon Cure gets visit from Kansas coaches, working busy schedule
Things have been busy for Linkon Cure these and right now his main goal is not missing too many classes. With the new rule change that allows college coaches to officially speak with recruits in person, his schedule has been packed.
“It has been pretty busy,” Cure said. “I’ve got some coaches coming to my game and then a lot of them should be visiting me at school. It should be a busy week. I'll have to talk to teachers and see what we're doing in classes that I'll miss. So, I won't really enjoy that, but it should be fun.”
Cure, from Goodland High School, is the state’s top prospect and ranked the third best tight end prospect in the country. He has been attracting college recruiters from all over the country.
Last week the Kansas staff was among a group of coaches who stopped in Goodland to visit with him.
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski were the KU coaches making the trip. Cure’s family went to the school for the visit.
“Coach Grimes and Zebrowski came in and that was a really good conversation,” Cure said. “My parents came in also. I got to know Coach Grimes a little bit, and that was a really good conversation. He had a presentation for me, so that went really well. And then Coach Zebrowski is Coach Zebrowski. It's always fun to see him. He's a really energetic guy, and we have a really great relationship, so it was really cool for them to come.”
It was the first time Cure met Grimes, who was hired in December. Grimes also coaches the tight ends, so there was a lot to talk about.
“I talked a lot about just what I think of KU, what I would want out of my football career in college, and stuff like that,” Cure said. “He asked a lot of personal questions, and I really enjoyed that, getting to know each other really well because we've been texting a lot, but a conversation in person, it's a lot better.”
Grimes’ offensive schemes use a lot of tight end formations. That is one selling point he pushed across to Cure.
“He explained how he uses tight ends, and he had a percentage deal up there,” he said. “It basically added up to 100% of snaps. Tight ends are always in on his offense, so that was really good for me to see.”
Last week he had coaches from Kansas State, Michigan, and Oregon attend his basketball game. Coaches from USC and Oklahoma also visited the school. Cure said Collin Klein from Texas A&M was in this week with coaches from Stanford, Duke, and others.
He is still working through the process trying to narrow down his choices. He is formulating a list but has yet to make it public and he may keep that information to himself. Cure said he is not sure if he plans to post his list of top schools but will keep coaches recruiting him informed.
“In my head I've kind of narrowed it down, but I just like to kind of keep it classy,” he said. “I'm not really sure if I'll ever post a ten or anything bad. I'll just individually let coaches know or something like that. But, in my head I've kind of narrowed it down. I haven't really put up a timeline yet because I'm a little indecisive. So, I just kind of have to sit down and go over a lot of pros and cons and things like that.”