Things have been busy for Linkon Cure these and right now his main goal is not missing too many classes. With the new rule change that allows college coaches to officially speak with recruits in person, his schedule has been packed.

“It has been pretty busy,” Cure said. “I’ve got some coaches coming to my game and then a lot of them should be visiting me at school. It should be a busy week. I'll have to talk to teachers and see what we're doing in classes that I'll miss. So, I won't really enjoy that, but it should be fun.”

Cure, from Goodland High School, is the state’s top prospect and ranked the third best tight end prospect in the country. He has been attracting college recruiters from all over the country.

Last week the Kansas staff was among a group of coaches who stopped in Goodland to visit with him.

New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski were the KU coaches making the trip. Cure’s family went to the school for the visit.

“Coach Grimes and Zebrowski came in and that was a really good conversation,” Cure said. “My parents came in also. I got to know Coach Grimes a little bit, and that was a really good conversation. He had a presentation for me, so that went really well. And then Coach Zebrowski is Coach Zebrowski. It's always fun to see him. He's a really energetic guy, and we have a really great relationship, so it was really cool for them to come.”