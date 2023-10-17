“I really like his coaching style,” Cure said. “He gets straight to the point. There's no wasting time, which I really liked that. We were always moving, and his drills were really good, and I got a lot better from all of it.”

Cure is one of the hottest prospects in the state holding close to 20 scholarship offers. He attended a summer camp at KU in June. It gave him an opportunity to meet offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Kotelnicki.

With Kansas on a bye week the coaches are expected to be on the road later this week recruiting. But head coach Lance Leipold did not waste any time on Monday as he made stops at in-state high schools.

At the camp he got to learn from Kansas tight end Mason Fairchild, who was one of the players working the event. Last week Fairchild caught two touchdown passes against Oklahoma State. Cure said he likes the way Kansas uses their tight ends.

“I worked with Coach K and Fairchild and the other tight ends, and we did a lot of drills,” he said. “I learned a lot. They were really impressed with my agility and speed, which is what a lot of coaches have been impressed with. They were really liked my film, and just how I move.”

Shortly after the camp ended Cure earned an offer from Kansas. They arrived early and walked around the campus. He was one of the players who stayed after the camp ended.

It has been a busy summer and beginning to the season for Cure. He added several scholarship offers, and college coaches are becoming familiar with Goodland. It is located in the northwest part of the state just 20 miles from the Colorado border and 35 miles south of Nebraska.

At 6-foot-6, 225 pounds he has a frame and athleticism that is attracting attention from all over the country. Cure has taken unofficial visits Penn State, USC, Nebraska and Kansas State this year. He plans on visiting Notre Dame and Auburn in the upcoming weeks.

Cure said a visit to Kansas is in the works and is waiting to see what game he will attend.

Scholarship offers have come from schools including Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, and several others. He is going to have his pick of places to attend, and the offer list will grow.

He said it will come down to the school where he gets the best family feel.

“I'm really family oriented, so definitely a place that would just treat me like family,” he said. “A school that I wouldn't get homesick, and I would just feel like I fit right in. And then obviously academic wise and football, so the best place for me in those.”