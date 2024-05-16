“We have regionals in Beloit, which will be a three hour and 20 minute drive, which seems like that's a normal drive out in western Kansas,” Cure said. “So, I'll be used to that. I'll be in the 100m, the 110 hurdles, 200 meters and 300 hurdles. I'll have to do all events in the prelims. I'll go back to back, and then I'll have to do all those in the finals probably, too. It will be a long day for me, but I'm pretty excited to go. I feel like I'm prepared.”

Goodland High will participate in the track regional in Beloit. Cure enters regional competition ranked number one in class 3A in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

The top-ranked 2025 football prospect in Kansas will compete in track regionals, prepare for the state meet and then start his official visits for football.

The official visit schedule for Linkon Cure is set and he is getting ready for a busy May and June starting today.

Cure will finish up next week at the state track meet and his schedule will not slow down after that. He will start his official visits for football and the Jayhawks will get the first one.

On Wednesday, Cure confirmed he scheduled an official visit to Kansas.

“Obviously, the Jayhawks, they've been in my recruiting process for one of the longest times,” Cure said. “Just being able to create relationships with the staff and players for a long time now. And then especially with Coach Grimes coming in. Me and him have an amazing relationship.”

Grimes took over as the lead recruiter for Cure when he was hired as the new offensive coordinator in the offseason. Grimes recruited Cure and his brother, Leyton, who recently committed to Kansas.

“He just has an amazing relationship with all my family,” Cure said. “He has a great relationship with my parents, especially my brother, too. He connects with us really well.”

Cure said his visits will start with the trip to Lawrence followed by Texas A&M on June 7. He will visit Oregon on June 14 and end with a trip to Kansas State June 21.

He has a head start in the recruiting process already taking several unofficial visits to the schools on his list.

“The important factors are obviously, academics,” Cure said. “We really value that in my family. Football only lasts so long. You’ve got to really prepare for life after football. And then, I really have to look into development of me because the ultimate goal is the NFL. So, getting there by all means possible and I’m looking at the culture of a program.”

After his official visits are over, he will move into the stages making a final decision on his college choice. He would like to have that completed before his senior season.

“I don't have an exact date for a commitment, but I would like to do it before my senior year,” he said. “Just because I’d like to devote that whole senior year to learning the playbook, doing some individual drills, and learning everything I can. Preparing myself as much as much as possible, because I'm not going to be an early enrollee.”