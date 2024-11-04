Advertisement

Why did Darryn Peterson commit to Kansas?

Kansas got its guard of the future when Darryn Peterson verbally committed on Friday night.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas

Five-star guard Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more

Zach Clemence met with the media on Friday and talked about his role on the team and much more.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more

On Monday morning, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. Self talked about facing Howard on

 • Shay Wildeboor
Recruiting Update: Official visits underway, more to come

The official visits have started with Bangally Kamara and more expected this month. We have the latest in our update.

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby

Published Nov 4, 2024
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.

To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.

