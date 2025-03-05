Nathan Gersh ready to take his first visit to Kansas this weekend

Simpson watched Gersh at a national showcase at Wayne State in Detroit and has been recruiting him ever since.

“Me and Coach Simpson have formed a great relationship over the years,” Gersh said. “We first met at the end of my freshman year at a camp, and we continued to stay in touch after that.”

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson has been recruiting Gersh, and it is a good fit since he also recruits the state of Michigan.

Gersh, a linebacker from Dexter High School, has heard a lot about the Kansas program and is ready to see campus for the first time.

This weekend Nathan Gersh will make the trip from Michigan to Kansas for an unofficial visit.

Last year Gersh turned in a big junior season with 120 tackles, 12 TFL and six sacks. Simpson has been scouting his film, and the Jayhawks extended an offer.

“He told me he likes my IQ, reaction, and explosiveness,” Gersh said.

He has talked with Simpson about what the Kansas program can offer. That is one reason he plans to take a visit this weekend.

“He’s talked about their great coaching staff, specifically Coach Leipold and the football program which is on the rise,” he said.

The football team will practice Saturday morning and there is a home basketball game against Arizona. Gersh will get to see different facets of what Kansas has to offer including the new stadium renovations.

“I’ve never been to Kansas, so I hope to get a feel for the town, community, and see the progress on their facilities that are being built,” he said.

Gersh said he is aware how many players from Michigan have signed with Kansas since Leipold took over. Simpson has several ties to the state and one of those players is James Livingston. He is an offensive lineman at KU and attended Dexter.

The Jayhawks are a team high on Gersh’s list. He has earned scholarship offers from Kansas, Pitt, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and several others.

“As of now I’m focused on three schools and Kansas is one of them,” he said. “They all show me a lot of love and express a strong interest for me to be a part of their program. For me, the most important thing is feeling wanted by a school, and all three schools that I’m talking to currently make me feel wanted so it will come down to whichever one feels right for me.”