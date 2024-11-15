Notebook: Bill Self talks Shakeel Moore, KJ Adams, Jr., and more

Shakeel Moore, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Greensboro, N.C., was expected to play a major role for Bill Self and Kansas this season. Following stops at N.C. State and Mississippi State, Moore was expected to provide the Jayhawks with some much-needed depth in the backcourt.

However, after suffering a broken foot in a pickup game in September, Moore is still waiting to make his debut in a Kansas uniform.

During his weekly press conference on Friday afternoon, Bill Self provided the latest update on Moore.

“No, no. Shak still hadn't practiced,” said Self. “He's, he's gone through shooting drills, but he hadn't practiced. He practiced before, you know, when I said he'd play, and then that one day, he said it was too sore to continue. So he's hopefully day to day, but we don't know yet. I was hopeful he could be day to day since we have a significant period of time, you know, over the next, you know, being at home and only playing two games over the next 10 days.

“I was hoping that could be something, that we could get some practice time, but I don't know if that's going to be the case yet,” he added.

KJ Adams, Jr., made the decision to play against Michigan State, not Self

This season, KJ Adams, Jr., is averaging 9.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. In starting all three games, he’s connected on 48 percent of his field goals and 75 percent of his free throws.

However, after suffering an ankle injury against North Carolina, it was unclear whether or not KU’s senior forward would be able to go against Michigan State.

In KU’s 77-69 win over MSU, Adams, Jr., logged 27 minutes. Overall, he scored seven points, pulled down three rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Self, on Friday afternoon, said Adams, Jr., made the decision to play in the Champions Classic.

“I didn't make the decision,” said Self. “He made the decision. So I mean, I didn't have any are you going to go or no? I mean, he made the decision. So Bill (Cowgill, Associate Director — Sports Medicine) told me it would be a game-time decision or shoot-around decision. He tried to go at shoot around, so he wasn't himself, but he tried to go at shoot around, and he said it felt good enough to play. So I also told him, hey, you know, I told the whole team this, you know, you can be nicked up, but if you choose to play, then there's no excuses.

"You’re out there,” he added. “If you can't go, then don't play. At all. But if you go, then I anticipate you being at the same level you would be if you didn't have this situation. And he didn't ever make excuses. But it was obvious he wasn't himself the other night.”

Not surprisingly, Self expects Adams, Jr., to take the court against Oakland on Saturday night.

"But he'll play,” said Self. “I can't imagine there being a scenario where he doesn't play unless something additional happens that's already taken place."

How much longer does Bill Self plan to coach at Kansas?

Beginning his 22-year as head coach at the University of Kansas, Bill Self just passed Phog Allen as the all-time leader in wins. In defeating Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Self won his 591st game as head coach of the Jayhawks.

Near the end of Self’s press conference on Friday, JayhawkSlant asked Self if he’s thought about how much longer he’d like to coach?

“That's the first time I've ever even thought about how long I want to do my job,” he said with a smile. “That's the first time it's ever crossed my mind. I actually hope to do it a while longer. Times are different, though. Times are different. I used to look at it, and I got a dear friend who talked to me about this all the time. You kind of look at life at five-year increments. You know, I'm not sure it's five years anymore. Maybe two or three. And then decide what you do after those increments. I don't know. I don't know how you guys look at it, but that's not anything I've spent any time on. I like our team and I'm very excited about a recruiting class moving forward.

“And so, you know, people probably, you know, that I shouldn't say people, but there's probably not a. I don't have the answer, but I know that I'm on the back nine, but I don't know if I'm on 13 or 16, but I'm not on 18."