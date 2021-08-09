Notebook: Jake Schoonover looking for leaders during crucial transition

One of Les Miles' final hires before his eventual departure, Jake Schoonover will be leading special teams this fall in Lawrence.

He was hired by Bowling Green in 2018 as a linebackers coach, but would see his role on the staff switch gears to special teams just one season later.

In 2020, Schoonover's special teams unit was second in kickoff returns in the MAC and held the fifth spot in field goal percentage.

Following Day 5 of fall camp, Schoonover gave his early impressions of the group.

"They're pretty well defined," He said. "You know, Reis Vernon does a good job punting. He's kind of a leader in that group, although, Grayden Addison has done a very good job. He's had a good five days."

He continued: "Tabor Allen has a big leg in and does a good job on kickoffs, and I feel good about him with that, and it helps in our coverage a lot. Jacob Borcila has been kind of leader of the field goal competition. You know, he's got to continue to get consistency."

Schoonover will also have a few options for kick returners. He was questioned on the competition he's seeing and the responsibility he's looking for.

He would point out a few, including returning junior safety Kenny Logan Jr.

"I feel good about a couple of different kick returners, of course, Kenny Logan," Schoonover said. "It'll be as as he's fresh, you know, he'll he'll get opportunities there. And, you know, he's got a fearless mentality back there to attack it and it hits those creases hard and understands how to set up return. So I'm excited about him."

Buffalo wide receiver transfer Trevor Wilson also received a mention from Schoonover.

Wilson redshirted his first season with the Bulls and would see playing time in seven games in 2020. He tallied 16 competitions for 319 yards, including three touchdowns.

"Trevor Wilson is kind of the new guy," Schoonover said. "He's extremely explosive. And we're excited about what he can bring to the table as well."