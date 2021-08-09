Notebook: Jake Schoonover looking for leaders during crucial transition
One of Les Miles' final hires before his eventual departure, Jake Schoonover will be leading special teams this fall in Lawrence.
He was hired by Bowling Green in 2018 as a linebackers coach, but would see his role on the staff switch gears to special teams just one season later.
In 2020, Schoonover's special teams unit was second in kickoff returns in the MAC and held the fifth spot in field goal percentage.
Following Day 5 of fall camp, Schoonover gave his early impressions of the group.
"They're pretty well defined," He said. "You know, Reis Vernon does a good job punting. He's kind of a leader in that group, although, Grayden Addison has done a very good job. He's had a good five days."
He continued: "Tabor Allen has a big leg in and does a good job on kickoffs, and I feel good about him with that, and it helps in our coverage a lot. Jacob Borcila has been kind of leader of the field goal competition. You know, he's got to continue to get consistency."
Schoonover will also have a few options for kick returners. He was questioned on the competition he's seeing and the responsibility he's looking for.
He would point out a few, including returning junior safety Kenny Logan Jr.
"I feel good about a couple of different kick returners, of course, Kenny Logan," Schoonover said. "It'll be as as he's fresh, you know, he'll he'll get opportunities there. And, you know, he's got a fearless mentality back there to attack it and it hits those creases hard and understands how to set up return. So I'm excited about him."
Buffalo wide receiver transfer Trevor Wilson also received a mention from Schoonover.
Wilson redshirted his first season with the Bulls and would see playing time in seven games in 2020. He tallied 16 competitions for 319 yards, including three touchdowns.
"Trevor Wilson is kind of the new guy," Schoonover said. "He's extremely explosive. And we're excited about what he can bring to the table as well."
Finding special teams leaders
Schoonover, like a handful of Kansas staffers, haven't worked with Lance Leipold before.
He's learning right along the same lines as everyone else and believes the right changes come from doing what's best for the team as whole.
"Every decision we make in this program from top to bottom, Coach Leipold is about what's best for the organization," Schoonover said. "Obviously, special teams are a big part of winning games. He knows that, he says that, and he emphasizes that."
Taking cues from Leipold's "collective-effort" mentality, Schoonover has a similar preference for players he wants to see on the special teams unit.
"I'm always looking for a core group of guys that can be leaders on special teams in particular," He said. "Guys that are going to buy in and, you know, emphasize the importance and echo the importance to the rest of the guys."
Schoonover is hoping to see definitive leaders emerge in his group and have it make a difference week-to-week.
It's not unusual have a few different positions throw up their hands and volunteer for a kick return opportunity either, and it seems Kansas' roster is no exception.
Schnoonover is seeing a lot of interest in the returner role and mentioned a few names that were pushing for a shot.
"Every day Kenny, Trevor, and Jamal [Horne]. Jeremy [Webb] is talking about it a little bit. Amauri Pesek-Hickson, he be the biggest returner in the country. They're constantly talking about it."
He continued: "There's a lot of guys, we're trying to get that mix, and we're gonna give them the opportunity. You want to find the guys that are gonna go hit it and go set our offensive up."
Transition coaching
Schnoonover understands coaching changes aren't easy. And if this group is going to be at their best on Week 1, there's bound to be a culture shift.
He stressed the importance of special teams and how each individual player effects the final product.
"Special teams are a reflection of the character in the locker room, kids are brought into the importance of special teams, and they're usually brought into the culture that's trying to be installed," Schoonover said. "The idea that it's team over me, you know, it's cause over comfort. And that's what special teams is."
He continued: "Nobody knows the name of shield players, who are taking the dead sprint from a bigger body, right in the chin. Nobody knows those names, but if we have a buy-in from the entire group that that's important, you'll see it on Saturday."