JayhawkSlant - O.J. Burroughs is used to being away from home

O.J. Burroughs is used to being away from home
This week the Kansas coaches are welcoming several new players to the program. Some of the incoming signees were early enrollees and Omar Burroughs is among that group.
Burroughs, a safety from IMG Academy, plays for one of the top programs in the country. While several players are leaving home for the first time that isn’t the case for Burroughs.
A native of Savannah, Ga., he moved away from home to play for IMG in Florida.
“I don't want to say it's going to be tough, being away from home,” Burroughs said. “It's going to be different. I'm in a whole new atmosphere. I'm going to be a little further from home, in a new environment. So, it may be challenging at first, but I feel like I'm going to overcome and get used to it pretty fast.”
Burroughs is in a small percentage of high school players who move away from home to play their sports. In a time where most players haven’t left home it might help him adjust.
At IMG Academy they play a national schedule and have traveled to Washington D.C., Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas over the last two years.
“I'm used to being away from my home,” he said. “I've already been homesick many times. I'm used to traveling for games. I'm used to a different schedule. I'm already familiar with everything. I feel like I have been in that world.”
Kansas safeties coach Jordan Peterson recruited Burroughs and stayed in contact with him after the early signing period. Peterson is happy to add Burroughs to the roster and have him available for spring football.
“He told me he’s finally happy that I'm coming in and I need to be ready to work,” Burroughs said. “He told me he’s going to coach me hard, push me every day and make sure that I'm a better player and a better young man.”
Going through spring football will give Burroughs a head-start on learning the defense and what his responsibilities are.
“I want to come in and get comfortable with the environment,” he said. “I want to learn the playbook. Just going to work out and I want to gain a little weight. I just want to understand the system so when it's time in the fall, I should be prepared.”
Burroughs will room with Jayson Gilliom and Devonte Wilson. They are all defensive backs that have enrolled early.
He will also be joined by another teammate from IMG Gavin Gundaker who enrolled early. The IMG connection would be good for the Jayhawks going forward.
“We come from IMG, so it's the brotherhood,” Burroughs said. “We're going to take him in and treat him as ours. It's great that we got another player coming from the same school so maybe later on in the year we can get another player from IMG.”