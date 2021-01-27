JayhawkSlant - O.J. Burroughs is used to being away from home

This week the Kansas coaches are welcoming several new players to the program. Some of the incoming signees were early enrollees and Omar Burroughs is among that group.

Burroughs, a safety from IMG Academy, plays for one of the top programs in the country. While several players are leaving home for the first time that isn’t the case for Burroughs.

A native of Savannah, Ga., he moved away from home to play for IMG in Florida.

“I don't want to say it's going to be tough, being away from home,” Burroughs said. “It's going to be different. I'm in a whole new atmosphere. I'm going to be a little further from home, in a new environment. So, it may be challenging at first, but I feel like I'm going to overcome and get used to it pretty fast.”

Burroughs is in a small percentage of high school players who move away from home to play their sports. In a time where most players haven’t left home it might help him adjust.

At IMG Academy they play a national schedule and have traveled to Washington D.C., Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas over the last two years.

“I'm used to being away from my home,” he said. “I've already been homesick many times. I'm used to traveling for games. I'm used to a different schedule. I'm already familiar with everything. I feel like I have been in that world.”