The Jayhawks will wrap up their non-con schedule with a familiar opponent in UNLV. In December the Jayhawks beat the Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Less than a year later the two teams will play again at Children's Mercy Park. UNLV suffered a big loss when quarterback Jayden Maiava transferred to USC. To get a detailed look at the Jayhawks third opponent we spoke with Joe Spilotro from RebelNet.