“Coach Emmett talked to my father to see how I did in Friday’s game against Blue Valley West,” Wesley said. “He informed my dad that I got the offer.”

The Kansas coaches weren’t taking it easy after their win over Boston College on Friday night. Shortly after the game Bishop Miege wide receiver Phillippe Wesley announced he picked up an offer from the Jayhawks.

Wesley said he has been in contact with Jones. He’s been a target of the staff since the spring.

"He said he’s been watching me since spring, and he loves my progression,” Wesley said. “He likes that I have a quick twitch when I run my routes.”

Bishop Miege has won five, straight state championships and are 2-0 to start the season. Head coach Jon Holmes said he has the tools to play at the college level and also likes his route-running.

“He’s a skilled route runner that knows how to create separation,” Holmes said. “He can make a tough catch and knows how to use his body to shield defenders. He has worked hard in the off-season to show the speed and acceleration needed to play at the next level.”

It was a good ending to a Friday night for Wesley who helped his team knock off Blue Valley West. After the game it was a good feeling to land his first Big 12 offer.

“I was excited because our team got a good win and as I was on the way home, I got the good news with the offer,” he said. “I’m so grateful for it.”

Wesley also holds an offer from Arizona State and is getting interest from several other schools. He plans to take an unofficial visit to Kansas when they play Oklahoma on October 5.

“I’m looking for a program with good atmosphere where I can develop as a player and make a big impact on the team to help win a national championship,” he said. “I’m also interested in going where I can do well academically for what I want to major in.”