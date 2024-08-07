The Jayhawks will play a big road game in week two when they travel to Illinois. Last year the Jayhawks jumped to an early lead in Lawrence and never looked back.

We spoke with Doug Bucshon from Orange and Blue News to get his take on the Illini.





Who are main losses on both sides of the ball?

Offense: WR Isaiah Williams, WR Casey Washington, TE Tip Reiman, OT Isaiah Adams

Defense: DT Jer’Zhan Newton, DT Keith Randolph, CB Tahveon Nicholson

Newton was an All-American and second round NFL Draft pick. His departure leaves a huge hole on the front of the defense. Williams was the go-to receiver in the slot and Washington was a sure-handed receiver on the outside. Nicholson fell out of favor with the staff and transferred to Louisville.